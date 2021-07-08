Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Ian Roland Metcalfe Purchases 50,000 Shares

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Ian Roland Metcalfe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 38.50 ($0.50). 1,417,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,125. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.35. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

