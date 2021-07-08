Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $279,875.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $279,875.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00123132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00166264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.96 or 0.99357596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00974404 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars.

