Mercury Market Cap Tops $952,579.81 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $952,579.81 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00123445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00167909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.06 or 0.99668074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.47 or 0.00942040 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.