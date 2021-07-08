Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 114,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 320,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$65.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

