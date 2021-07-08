Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $504,462.05

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $504,462.05 and approximately $43,191.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00230307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001468 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.86 or 0.00696043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.