Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.