Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

MESO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

