Meta (MTA) Market Cap Achieves $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

