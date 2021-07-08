Meter Governance Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $85,048.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

