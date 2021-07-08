Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $957,203.42 and $13,413.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,056,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

