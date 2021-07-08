MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MetLife by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.