MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,262 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.24% of MGIC Investment worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.