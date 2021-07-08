MIB Coin Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $432,040.51 and $15.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00033851 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 418,952,311 coins and its circulating supply is 141,650,383 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.