Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 418,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,319. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

