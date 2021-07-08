Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,503. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.