Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 36,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.