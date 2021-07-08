Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,132 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $60,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

MU traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 469,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

