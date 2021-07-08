MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $639.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $639.86, but opened at $601.40. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $598.50, with a volume of 10,738 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
