MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $639.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $639.86, but opened at $601.40. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $598.50, with a volume of 10,738 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.