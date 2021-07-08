MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.92

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. MiL.k has a market cap of $72.25 million and $77.46 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

