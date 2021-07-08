Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

