Milton C. Ault III Purchases 7,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 951,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,876. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

