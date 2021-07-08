MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $51.49 million and approximately $249,333.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00014589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00383645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.58 or 0.01707606 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,752,162 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

