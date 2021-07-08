Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 584,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

