MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 4,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,523,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

