Mina Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $219.22 million and $7.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 170,755,423 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

