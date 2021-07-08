Minereum Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $57,220.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,664,464 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

