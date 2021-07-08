Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.05 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $18,602.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,400,671,200 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,461,633 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

