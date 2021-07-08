Minter Network Market Capitalization Hits $17.05 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and $18,602.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,400,671,200 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,461,633 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.