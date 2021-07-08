Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.66 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $284.91 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00011273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

