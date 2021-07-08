Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $24.48 or 0.00074599 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $39,035.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00124145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,700.09 or 0.99645430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00939979 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,262,693 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

