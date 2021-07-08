Mirrored Netflix One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,670.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $47,670.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $542.10 or 0.01652512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 53,621 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

