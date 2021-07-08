Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $270,515.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $270,515.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $655.15 or 0.01997022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00167641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.56 or 0.99546188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00949645 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 45,996 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

