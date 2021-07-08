Mirrored Twitter Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and $189,846.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $68.01 or 0.00205712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 447,690 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

