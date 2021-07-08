Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $467.26. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $453.13, with a volume of 2,009 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.86.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.93 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

