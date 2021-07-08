MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 25,690 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 227.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.71. 11,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,218. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.