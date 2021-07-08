MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.24. 84,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,506. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.