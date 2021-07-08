MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 373,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. The Williams Companies accounts for 0.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,212 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,066. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

