MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Regions Financial comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 288,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

