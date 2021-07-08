MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 89,817 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,507,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

