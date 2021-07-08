MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 184.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. 222,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.