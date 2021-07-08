MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 225.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802 over the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

