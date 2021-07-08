MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 35,000 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. General Dynamics comprises about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.20. 15,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.15. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

