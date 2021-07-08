MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 352,840 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 352,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of EWU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 139,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

