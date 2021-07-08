MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.06 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

CRI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,044. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

