MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,817,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
RDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 65,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,371. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.
Radian Group Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
