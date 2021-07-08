MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.