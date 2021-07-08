MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 242.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,336. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

