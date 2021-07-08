MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $11.09 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. 219,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

