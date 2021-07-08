MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $6.06 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. Prudential Financial accounts for about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.17. 67,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

