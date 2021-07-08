MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $21.79 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,790,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF comprises 1.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.16% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $209.49. 31,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,373. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.62.

